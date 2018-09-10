National Theatre of London’s ‘Julie’ premieres Sept. 16

The National Theatre of London continues its season with its acclaimed new production of “Julie” showing in Sedona on Sunday, Sept. 16 at 1 p.m. The Sedona International Film Festival hosts the big screen premiere at its Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

BAFTA Award-winning actress Vanessa Kirby (“The Crown”) and Eric Kofi Abrefa (“The Amen Corner”) feature in the cast of this brand new production of “Julie”, directed by Carrie Cracknell.

Wild and newly single, Julie throws a late night party. In the kitchen, Jean and Kristina clean up as the celebration heaves above them. Crossing the threshold, Julie initiates a power game with Jean — which rapidly descends into a fight for escape and survival.

This new version of August Strindberg’s play Miss Julie, written by Polly Stenham, remains shocking and fiercely relevant in its new setting of contemporary London.

“Julie” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Sunday, Sept. 16, at 1 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members.

Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.