Season preview for 11th year of concerts at Old Town Center for the Arts

Cottonwood’s Old Town Center for the Arts has announced a preview of some of the upcoming performances for the 2018-19 season. International, regional and local talent will highlight OTCA’s 11th year of presenting music, theater, comedy, art, entertainment and cultural events.

OTCA has the distinction of completing 10 previous seasons, hosting over 500 events drawing performing artists from every continent except Antarctica. Besides adding to the cultural and entertainment scene of Old Town, OTCA has also produced and hosted many community events devoted to education and sustainability.



“Hard to believe this will be our 11th season,” co-director William Eaton remarked. “It’s always a thrill to see audiences transported through theater, live music, and comedy. Along with the performers, our volunteers and technical staff work hard to make every event a memorable and enjoyable experience.”



Here are a few highlights of the Fall events scheduled for the 2018/2019 season:

CELEBRATE THE RIVER

Concert Saturday, Sept. 22, 7 p.m.

The 5th annual ‘Celebrate the River’ Concert will be an evening of ‘river’ inspired songs and a river-harvest-equinox themed art exhibit, to kickoff the annual Verde River Day event that happens the following weekend on Saturday, Sept. 29.



The concert will feature internationally acclaimed Native American artist Arvel Bird, William Eaton, Claudia Tulip, Bart Applewhite, Kimberly Bird, Wendy Harford and special guest Mary Redhouse.



Arvel has won the coveted title of ‘Artist of the Year’ at the Native American Music Awards (Nammys), followed by the Best Instrumental Album at the Canadian Aboriginal Music Awards (Cammys), four-time Indiana State Fiddle Champion, among others. Award winning Native American Artist Mary Redhouse will offer several songs and a special Navajo / Dine’ river blessing. The concert is dedicated to our most important natural resource – water.

EMISUNSHINE in concert,

Saturday, Oct. 20, 7 p.m.

Emisunshine is a 13-year-old prodigy, singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist who has accumulated over 14 million YouTube views and has over a half million Facebook followers. In a sky rocketing career she has captured the nation’s attention, enchanting audiences with her musical wizardry of “salt-of-the-earth,” mountain melodies and lyrics from classic country, blues and folk music.



From her deep well of songs, Emi plays a wailing guitar; she can make the mandolin cry and the ukulele sing. Hailing from Tennessee, she now tours backed by a group made up of those closest to her. Her father plays upright bass, her brother (John Letner) accompanies her on mandolin and “Uncle Bobby” Hill plays drums.

The Emisunshine concert is sponsored in collaboration with Yavapai College Performing Arts Center.

LES POULES A’ COLIN,

Saturday, Oct. 27, 7 p.m.

The Quebéc folk-traditional sensation, Les Poules à Colin, is an exciting, fresh band that plays with an electrifying, mind-blowing groove. This musical supergroup has embraced their musical and cultural heritage in a seamless blend of traditional music with a touch of jazz and North American influences, sung in both French and English.

The five members of Les Poules à Colin are the 2nd- and 3rd-generation of top folk musicians from Canada. Their collaboration has created a mystical journey with their infectious fusion of music that is unique to their Quebéc region. The concerts are sparkling exchanges on stage of Celtic traditions, informed by violinist and smooth vocalist Béatrix Méthé’s on-stage play with banjoist Colin Savoie-Levac, pianist and silken-voiced Sarah Marchand, guitarist and harmony vocalist Éléonore Pitre together with bassist and also harmony vocalist Marie Savoie-Levac.

9 STRING THEORY,

Saturday, Nov. 3, 7 p.m.

The finest instrumental music from around the world finds a fresh new voice in 9 String Theory: the unique musical collaboration of Russian domra virtuoso Angelina Galashenkova­Reed and award­winning American classical guitarist John Huston. 9 String Theory performs music of great variety and intense virtuosity, evoking musical traditions both ancient and modern, sharing with audiences the world’s diverse musical culture.

Angelina Galashenkova is among the greatest living virtuosos of the Russian domra (the ancient 3­string lute of Russian folk and Gypsy music). John Huston has distinguished himself as one of the most exciting and expressive classical guitarists of his generation.

SUGAR & THE MINT,

Saturday, Nov. 10, 7 p.m.

Sugar and the Mint returns to Old Town Center for the Arts, following a standing-room-only sold-out concert last spring. This up and coming bluegrass band received high marks for their main stage Telluride Bluegrass Festival performance in June, having won the prestigious Telluride Bluegrass band contest the previous summer. The band is comprised of five amazing musicians aged 17 to 20, and are one of the youngest bands ever to win the Telluride Festival contest.

Sugar and the Mint’s first-place honors also include: Pickin’ in the Pines Acoustic Festival, The Wickenburg Arizona Bluegrass Festival, and the Gospel Contest. In addition they have played the Ogden Music Festival (UT), Prescott Bluegrass Festival (Prescott, AZ), the Agri-Country Bluegrass Festival (Casa Grande, AZ), and the Tres Rios Festival in the Phoenix area.

SOUTH OF WINSLOW, Nov. 17, 7 p.m.

Originating in Prescott, the “South of Winslow” band is a collection of five talented and seasoned musicians that perform Eagles music exclusively. The band formed five years ago when five area musicians met and discovered their mutual love for the Eagles. Arguably the most universally known and loved band of the last 40 years, Eagles’ music strikes a chord with all ages and musical persuasions. On stage, South of Winslow’s dedication to vocal and musical mastery places them second-to-none with their replication of the Eagles experience.

The band has performed throughout Arizona, Nevada and Hawaii. Aside from their face appearances, they are often mistaken for the real Eagles. While performing to a crowd of nearly 18,000 concert attendees, in Honolulu last year, South of Winslow band was scheduled and performed at the same event and stage as legendary rock artists Kenny Loggins, Steve Augeri of Journey and Mickey Thomas of Jefferson Starship.

Mark your calendars, get your tickets, and join us for these and other upcoming events at Old Town Center for the Arts. For ticket information and to learn more about the concerts, classes at Studio B and community events at OTCA please visit www.oldtowncenter.org.



Tickets are available online at www.showtix4u.com, in Cottonwood at Desert Dancer and Mount Hope Natural Foods; and in Sedona at The Literate Lizard Bookstore.



Old Town Center for the Arts is located at 5th Street & Main in Old Town Cottonwood. For more information please visit oldtowncenter.org or call Elena Bullard at 928.634.0940.