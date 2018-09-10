Sedona Fire District, DPS rescue injured hiker

SEDONA – An injured hiker was rescued from near the summit of Bell Rock late Sunday morning after suffering a compound fracture of the their lower leg.



The hiker, a Sedona resident, was hiking with friends when the accident occurred. “Due to the rugged terrain and inaccessibility of the patient, the best way to get them off of the rock was by helicopter,” said Battalion Chief Jordan Baker, “These types of operations are extremely high risk, but sometimes that is the only option available.”



Two helicopters from Arizona Department of Public Safety were utilized during the rescue. “Ranger 56 extracted the injured hiker from the summit and Ranger 58 transported the injured party to Flagstaff Medical Center,” said Baker.



Due to the time it takes to configure a helicopter for rescue and then reconfigure for patient transport, it is sometimes advantageous to utilize two helicopters. Fire department personnel initially hiked up to the patient while the aircraft were responding to the scene and began treating the patient for their injuries.

Many of the hikes around Sedona can be very challenging. SFD wants to remind everyone that the best way to make sure that your hike ends safely is to prepare beforehand.



When preparing for a hike always make sure to:

-Bring plenty of water

-Wear proper hiking boot/shoes and attire

-Use sunscreen and a hat to protect you from the elements

-Always tell someone where you are going and when you expect to return

-Make sure your cell phone is charged and take it with you

-Hike with a buddy

-Watch your step – especially in rugged terrain