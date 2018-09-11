9-11 Remembrance (with video)

Tuesday morning, the Verde Valley Fire District employees lined up at the station on SR260 and listened to the following message: “On the morning of September 11, 2001, the United States found itself under attack. Today is the anniversary of a fateful day that changed the lives of everyone in America. 343 firefighters, 23 police officers, 37 Port Authority officers and 2,574 civilians lost their lives. It was at this exact time that the first tower collapsed 17 years ago today. We respectfully ask that all members of our local Fire, EMS and Law Enforcement agencies take a moment of silence to honor the 2,977 people who lost their lives in and around the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and in the field of Shanksville, Pennsylvania. We honor and remember the thousands of victims of cancer and other health issues related to the September 11th attacks.”
