Camp Verde council to recognize recently-elected officials

CAMP VERDE – Wednesday, the Camp Verde Town Council will unofficially say hello to Joe Butner and Bill LeBeau as new members of the council.

Butner, LeBeau and current Town Council Member Robin Whatley each won seats in the Aug. 28 election. Although they won’t officially begin their four-year terms on council until November, each will receive a certificate of election at Wednesday’s special session.

For Butner, serving the community on council means that he and his fellow councilors has a “duty to act as stewards.”

“I take that duty seriously,” said Butner, who retired in December 2016 as Yavapai County Superior Court judge. “Each of us has a responsibility to take care of Camp Verde and to help Camp Verde thrive.”

Butner has also served on Camp Verde’s Planning and Zoning Commission. But LeBeau is new to Camp Verde’s politics. LeBeau said Tuesday that he is “humbled” by the community’s support in the primary election.

“I intend to do my very best and to not let anybody down,” LeBeau said.

LeBeau, who said he has become familiar with the Town’s General Plan, said he looks forward to helping “preserve the character of the community.”

“That doesn’t mean I oppose growth,” LeBeau said. “But I believe in fiscal responsibility, how we’re taking care of the future of our children and grandchildren.”

Whatley, who was elected for the third time to Camp Verde’s council, began attending meetings in 2006, three years before she began her political career.

“It was a sobering experience,” Whatley said of her first experiences on council. “In a town like Camp Verde, one person can make a difference. I’ve seen is go from barely surviving to progressing. I want to see those things we’ve set in motion accomplished.”

Council will also present a certificate of nomination to Jackie Baker and Charlie German. Baker, one of Camp Verde’s councilors, and German, mayor since 2013, will run against each other for mayor in the Nov. 6 election.

In a work session that will immediately follow the special session, council will travel to the site of the Camp Verde Sports Complex for a field trip that includes an on-site review of the construction progress and neighboring drainage concerns.

Following the roughly one-hour round-trip visit to the complex, council will discuss drainage, as well as the Town’s recycling options.

At 5 p.m. Wednesday, the Camp Verde Town Council will meet in council chambers, located at 473 S. Main St., Suite 106.

A copy of the agenda is available at the Town’s website, located at http://www.campverde.az.gov/government/town-clerk/agendas-minutes-actions/2018-town-council.

This meeting is open to the public. At two separate times during the meeting, a Call to the Public is held to provide an opportunity for residents to comment about items not on the agenda.

According to Arizona Revised Statute 38-431-01 (H), council cannot discuss or take legal action on open call comments from the public unless the matters are properly noticed for discussion and legal action.

Council members, pertaining to open call, may respond to criticism or may ask Town staff to review a matter or ask that that a matter be placed on a future agenda.

