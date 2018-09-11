Camp Verde Quilters sponsor biennial Quilt Show and Fabric Craft Boutique as part of Fort Verde Days

CAMP VERDE – If it didn’t take two years to plan their biennial Fort Verde Days Quilt Show, the Camp Verde Quilter’s Group just might do it more often.

Says Mary Nordstrom, the group has been “hard at work planning for the upcoming show” since the last Fort Verde Days Quilt Show in October 2016.

This year, the show will be held in the Community Center Gymnasium at Main and Hollamon streets from 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12 and Saturday, Oct. 13.

Quilts will be on display this year made from quilters across Camp Verde, Cottonwood, Sedona and other Verde Valley communities, Nordstrom says.

Attendees are encouraged to vote for their favorite quilts. Viewer’s Choice ribbons will be awarded for first place, second place and third place.

Categories are: bed quilt (hand quilted, or machine quilted); wall hanging/art quilt (pieced or appliqued); home décor/accessories, such as table runner or pillow; and wearable art.

But wait, there’s more.

This year’s quilt show will also have a craft sale, which will feature the work of several textile crafters. Nordstrom says it’s a “wonderful opportunity to shop for gifts or items for your family and home.”

Also, come visit the country store, with quilting, sewing and crafting supplies for sale, such as fabric, yarn, books and sewing machines.

A common occurrence at quilt shows is the raffling off of a quilt. At the Fort Verde Days Quilt Show, enter one of several raffles, including a change to win two flower basket quilts made by the late Liz Mulbarger.

Proceeds from the two Mulbarger quilts will benefit Bread of Life Mission.

A third quilt will be raffled to benefit the Camp Verde Community Library.

Several items donated by the show’s crafters will also be available through the raffle, with proceeds to help put on the next Fort Verde Days Quilt Show.

Raffle tickets are $1 each or $5 for six tickets. The raffle will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13.

For more information on the Fort Verde Days Quilt Show, call Mary Nordstrom at 928-567-6951, Betty Rudd at 623-505-8591 or Peg Miller at 928-567-5322.

If You Go ...

• What: Fort Verde Days Quilt Show

• When: Friday, Oct. 12, and Saturday, Oct. 13, 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

• Where: Community Center Gymnasium at Main and Hollamon streets

• How much: Raffle tickets are $1 each or $5 for six tickets.

• More Info: call Mary Nordstrom at 928-567-6951, Betty Rudd at 623-505-8591 or Peg Miller at 928-567-5322.