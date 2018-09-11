Cottonwood Police searching for missing man with Alzheimer's

A 76-year-old Cottonwood man wandered away from his residence at 3400 E. Godard Road this morning, according to a Cottonwood Police news release.

Stephen Simpson is approximately six feet tall and 190 pounds according to Cottonwood Police.

Simpson has silver/gray hair and was last seen wearing a gray speckled t-shirt, jeans and black tennis shoes, the release stated.

According to Cottonwood Police, Simpson has Alzheimer's and other medical problems.

-- Information provided by Cottonwood Police Department