Mingus may ask Cottonwood-Oak Creek to reconsider consolidation vote

COTTONWOOD – Thursday, the Mingus Union School Board could vote to ask Cottonwood-Oak Creek’s school board to reconsider its December 2017 vote to support a public vote on the consolidation of the two districts.

In a draft letter referenced in its Sept. 13 agenda, the Mingus Union School Board asks the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board for a “reasoned, purposeful plan to be developed” for the merger of the two districts “in the interests of the students we serve.”

According to the draft letter, the Mingus Union School Board also asks that the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board “agree to form a paid professional committee of experts who could make recommendations and chart a logical, multi-year transition to consolidation.”

In the draft letter, the Mingus Union School Board states that conclusions by Committee for Better Upper Verde Valley Schools “are wrong and the new district will have an elevated financial burden for which there is no meaningful opportunity to fund.”

Committee for Better Upper Verde Valley Schools is led by former Mingus Union School Board Member Andy Groseta. Groseta was not available for comment.

Neither Mingus Union Board President Anita Glazar nor Cottonwood-Oak Creek Board President JoAnne Cook were available for comment.

Also Thursday, the Mingus Union School Board could provide an overview of the Aug. 23-24 hearing in the Yavapai County Superior Court in Camp Verde.

The Mingus Union High School District governing board will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13 at the school’s library, 1801 E. Fir St. in Cottonwood. Call (928) 634-0580 for more information.