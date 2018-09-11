‘Singing Cowboys’ inducted into Greater Arizona Country Music Hall of Fame

Cottonwood’s Blazin M Ranch “Singing Cowboys” Jeanne and Jim Martin and Bill Bassett were honored this past weekend with their induction into the Greater Arizona Country Music Hall of Fame. Bassett has been a Singing Cowboy at Blazin’ M for 13 years while the Martins have shared their talents at Blazin’ M for the past seven years. Courtesy photo/Blazin’ M Ranch
More like this story
- Blazin’ M Cowboys Band inducted into Arizona Country Music Hall of Fame
- Uniquely American tradition of ‘Singing Cowboys’ alive and well at Blazin’ M Ranch
- Music in the House at Sedona Hub Bill Bassett: ‘It’s All About The Songs’
- Blazin' M Ranch <br><i>Welcome to the not so Wild, Wild West</i>
- Bill Bassett benefit and jam Sunday at Old Corral
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.