‘Walkin’ on Main’ a celebration of Historic 89A and Verde Valley

The City of Cottonwood is celebrating Historic 89A and the Verde Valley with the 10th Annual Walkin’ on Main event, November 10th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. presented and sponsored by your Cottonwood Edward Jones offices and supported by the Verde Valley Wine Consortium, the City of Cottonwood, and Local First Arizona.

Art exhibits, retail vendors, and interactive displays will accompany the charming galleries, shops, and local restaurants of Old Town Cottonwood. Walkin’ on Main also features a wine tasting garden courtesy of the Verde Valley Wine Consortium, a Car Show courtesy of the Mingus Union High School Auto Club, and live music throughout the day.

Live music begins at 11 a.m. and will continue through 5 p.m. This year’s event will include performances by Keith Okie and Rebel Sol, The VanReed Brothers, and Big Nick and the Gila Monsters. For a full lineup of entertainment and musical talent, visit azwom.com.

The Verde Valley Wine Consortium will host wine tasting on the closed-off portion of Historic 89A. Tasters will enjoy premium Verde Valley wines and receive a complimentary tasting glass with their ticket purchase. The Verde Valley Wine Consortium focuses on the overall advancement of the region’s wine industry, concentrating on tourism, economic development, and education in the Verde Valley.

The Mingus Union High School Art Students will be creating a live mural right on Main Street and will host a student art display. Additional experiences and features on Main Street will include interactive displays from local artists, food and product vendors, a free photo booth sponsored by your Cottonwood Edward Jones offices, and resources and information from community partners. If you are interested in hosting your own booth as an artist, vendor, or organization, applications are still being accepted here: azwom.com/vendor. There are limited spaces available.

The Car Show, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., provides participants and event attendees great photo opportunities and a chance for good ol’ fashion car talk. See some of the state’s most unique cars, trucks, and collectible models which complement the main event attraction. Do you have a unique vehicle to bring to the show? Pre- registration is required this year, and the cost is only $20 with a majority of the proceeds benefiting the Mingus Union High School Auto Club. More information here: azwom.com/carshow

Walkin’ On Main is a fun, family friendly event for both locals and visitors, showcasing the very best of the Verde Valley and surrounded by the amazing shops, boutiques, restaurants, and galleries in historic Old Town Cottonwood. Come and celebrate local art, wine, history, and music right in the Heart of Arizona Wine Country.

For more information contact the Cottonwood Parks and Recreation Department at (928) 639-3200 or check out the event website at www.azwom.com and the Facebook https://www.facebook.com/events/577886209248715/