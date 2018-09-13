Letter: Changing rules for Colonel’s Daughter creates unfair advantage

Editor:

Hello. My name’s Alana Neary, the 2016 Colonel’s Daughter and was wondering if you had heard about the rules being changed so a contestant could compete again even though she has graduated high school.

I personally find this appalling as the rule of a competitor only being allowed to compete until winning, turning 18, or graduating high school has been around for quite a few years (maybe since the beginning, I’m not quite sure).

I have talked to other previous winners/competitors and they also find this to be shocking and unfair to those competing this year and previous competitors who missed a chance to compete a final time.

It is ridiculous to allow a graduated woman to continue to compete with high schoolers and makes it very disheartening for the new girls who already find it quite difficult to win.

Even if spreading the word doesn’t change anything, I’d like people to know the previous Colonel’s Daughters do not approve of this change in the rules.

Alana Neary

Camp Verde

University of Arizona