Letter: It’s all about freedom of speech, freedom of expression

Editor:

I have noticed the surge about Colin Kaepernick being the Nike representative and I understand people’s concerns about him taking a knee to not salute the flag and personally it is wrong for him to do that because he is disrespecting our armed forces who sacrificed their lives.

However, because of armed forces, he is allowed to do that as his liberty to do what he wants. To all the people that are complaining about him, if Tim Tebow was on the Nike advertisement people would not care but others would protest because he took a knee due to his beliefs with God.

Personally once again it is a matter of freedom of speech, press, and expression. At the same time people need to do their business and if you do not support Nike due to Colin Kapernick, I do understand but at the same time leave Nike alone since it is their freedom to run their business the way they want to do at the same time.

This is what makes the United States the greatest country country in the world is the freedoms and liberties that both Tim Tebow and Colin Kaepernick have and people disagreeing with them is fine just like people agreeing with them.

Nike is still a great place to shop in spite of the new sponsor but at the same time the freedoms that our military provides for him still gives Nike and Kaepernick the liberty to have their beliefs.

Derek D’Avignon

Cornville