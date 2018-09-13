Mingus sports briefs: swimming dominates, volleyball gets swept

Mingus Union swimming and diving dominated Lee Williams and Kingman on Tuesday at home.

The Marauder boys beat Lee Williams 74-18 and Kingman 80-2 and the girls defeated the Volunteers 80-13 and Kingman 80-6.

With two entrants per event, Mingus Union finished first and second in almost every event.

MUHS won the boys 200 medley relay with Casner Wessel-Dudley, Landon Trezise, Joseph Calhoon, and Luke Ritter and took second with Jarod Gordon, Carter Gordon, Sterling Sorensen, Jack Zhoudanis.

The Marauder girls team of Aleana Cricks, Jade Bach, Tiana Lodico, and Charlie Green won the 200 medley relay as well.

Calhoon also finished first in the 200 and 500 freestyle races. Jarod Gordon was second in the 200 Free and Xavier Smith was runner up in the 500 Free.

On the girls side, Green won the 200 freestyle and took second in the 100 breaststroke. Bach took second in the 200 Free and the 100 Free.

Emma Warner won the 200 IM and 100 breast. Brooke Peterson was second in the 200 IM.

Trezise was second in the 200 IM and the 100 breast.

In the 50 Free, Dallin Gordon and Ritter were first and second for the boys and Rylie Burke and Zoey Arwine took first and second for the girls.

Dallin Gordon also won the 100 Free and Ritter was second in the 100 freestyle. Burke also won her 100 Free, with Back coming in second.

The Mingus Union boys team of Dallin Gordon, Fletch Fangman, Ritter, and Andrew Peterson finished first in the 200 Free relay.

On the girls side, the team of Burke, Warner, Arwine and Brooke Peterson won the 200 Free relay, with the Abbie Booth, Kimberley O’Donnal, Alia Leon, and Taylor Lennon team taking second.

Fangman took first in the 100 Fly with Wessel-Dudley taking second. Arwine and Cricks were first and second respectively in the 100 butterfly.

In the 500 freestyle for the girls, Lodico was first and Leon second.

Brooke Peterson won the 100 back, with Lennon taking second. Andrew Peterson was second in the 100 back and Wessel-Dudley was third.

Fangman won the 100 breast.

In the 400 Free relay, Dallin Gordon, Fangman, Calhoon, and Andrew Peterson won and the team of Wessel-Dudley, Sterling Sorenson, Jarod Gordon, and Trezise was second.

Finally in the girls 400 freestyle relay, the Warner, Burke, Arwine, and Brooke Peterson team won it and the team of Cricks, Bach, Green and Lodico was second.

Mingus Union’s next home meet is Sept. 20 against Prescott and Shadow Mountain at 4 p.m. at Cottonwood Aquatic Center.

BM sweeps Mingus volleyball

On Tuesday night Mingus Union volleyball completed its brutal three-match road trip with a 3-0 loss to Bradshaw Mountain.

The Marauders (2-3, 0-2 Grand Canyon) started the season with a couple convincing wins but since have been swept three times, starting at Dysart and then at Flagstaff.

The Bears (8-1, 2-0) dispatched the Marauders 25-21, 25-11 and then 25-15.

Mingus Union’s next home match is Sept. 18 against Mohave at 6 p.m.