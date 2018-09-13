Mingus Union football holds on to second in Grand Canyon media poll as region play begins

Mingus kept its second place spot in the Grand Canyon Media Football Poll.
For the fifth week in a row Bradshaw Mountain (4-0) led the rankings, with 76 points and 10 first place votes. Mingus had 59 points and one first place vote.
The Marauders (3-1) suffered their first defeat at Seton Catholic Prep 36-26. MUHS lost starting quarterback Antoine Zabala to a concussion and senior Alex Nelson to an ejection.
Coconino (3-0) jumped from fifth to third after they beat Cortez 56-0. The Panthers host Mingus, who will be without Nelson and likely Zabala, on Friday at 7 p.m.
Week 4 scores (Sept. 7)
Bradshaw Mountain 42, Greenway 20
Prescott 56, Deer Valley 7
Seton Catholic 36, Mingus 26
Coconino 56, Cortez 0
Lee Williams 53, Kingman Academy 0
Peoria 52, Mohave 14
Tempe 18, Flagstaff 10
Week 5 Schedule (Sept. 14)
Bradshaw Mountain at Lee Williams, 7 p.m.
Prescott at Flagstaff, 7 p.m.
Mingus at Coconino, 7 p.m.
Mohave at Dysart, 7 p.m.
