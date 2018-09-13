Obituary: Lupe Dueñas Sanchez 1916-2018

Lupe Dueñas Sanchez of Jerome, Arizona, was born Dec. 10, 1916, and passed away Aug. 30, 2018.
She was predeceased by her husband, Frank Sanchez, her daughter, Anna Guevara and her son, Alfred Valdez. She leaves her daughter, Beatrice Valdez Cuaron.
Much appreciation is given to her grandson, Albert and his wife, Virginia, and son, Jason, whom were her caregivers.
A mass will be held Tuesday, Sept. 18, at 11 a.m., at Immaculate Conceptions Chapel.
Information provided by survivors.
