This weekend in football Sept. 14

Camp Verde (1-2, 0-0) hosts Valley Lutheran (1-2, 0-0), 7 p.m. on Friday
Mingus Union (3-1, 0-0) at Coconino (3-0, 0-0), 7 p.m. on Friday
No. 20 NAU (1-1, 0-0) at Missouri State (1-1, 0-0), noon on Saturday on ESPN3
No. 23 ASU (2-0, 0-0) at San Diego State (1-1, 0-0), 7:45 p.m. on Saturday on CBS Sports
Arizona (0-2, 0-0) hosts Southern Utah (0-2, 0-0), 8 p.m. on Saturday on Pac-12 Network
Arizona Cardinals (0-1) at LA Rams (1-0), 1:05 p.m. on Sunday on Fox
