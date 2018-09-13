Yavapai County to hold hearing on whether to regulate texting while driving

COTTONWOOD -- The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors will meet next Wednesday at 9 a.m. to a host a public hearing on the possibility of adopting an ordinance to regulate texting while driving. The meeting will be at 10 S. 6th Street in Cottonwood.

While some municipalities within the state have adopted texting while driving, Arizona is one of only three states that still does not have a ban.

If the ordinance is approved, it would take effect throughout the unincorporated areas within Yavapai County as well as the boundaries of any city or town that may vote to adopt the ordinance.

The final hearing and adoption of Ordinance 2018-1 will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 3 in Prescott.