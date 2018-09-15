Camp Verde football crushes Valley Lutheran

AIA week 5 football scores 4A Grand Canyon Prescott 27, Flagstaff 24 (OT) Bradshaw Mountain 44, Lee Williams 14 Mohave 41, Dysart 26 2A VERDE Trivium Prep 33, Chandler Prep 0 Parker 30, Antelope Union 18 Tonopah Valley 86, Heritage Academy Laveen 6 Glendale Prep 40, Sedona Red Rock 21 6A Copper Canyon 38, Trevor G. Browne 20 5A Notre Dame Prep 34, Desert Mountain 28 Higley 57, Millennium 22 Maricopa 55, Central 0 4A Mesquite 54, Buckeye Union 3 Salpointe Catholic 41, Cactus 15 Canyon Del Oro 46, Amphitheater 0 Casa Grande 70, Rio Rico 7 Seton Catholic Prep 44, Combs 20 Greenway 21, Deer Valley 7 Desert Edge 40, Poston Butte 7 Gila Ridge 37, Kofa 0 Lake Havasu 28, Moon Valley 14 Marcos de Niza 23, Tempe 7 Empire 55, Palo Verde Magnet 12 Peoria 49, Thunderbird 46 Sunnyside 21, Pueblo Magnet 14 Saguaro 45, Chaparral 37 Sahuaro 47, Cholla 0 Arcadia 32, Shadow Mountain 21 El Centro (Calif.) Southwest 14, Yuma 7 St. Mary’s 53, Cortez 0 Walden Grove 49, Nogales 0 Glendale 42, Youngker 13 3A Chino Valley 26, AZ College Prep 7 American Leadership Academy - Ironwood 40, Kingman 6 Sabino 14, Blue Ridge 7 Kingman Academy 24, Coronado 13 Page 22, Valley Christian 15 Payson 32, Catalina 14 Snowflake 21, Pusch Ridge 7 Safford 54, Show Low 28 Fountain Hills 23, Wickenburg 20 2A Alchesay 70, Valley (Sanders) 6 Pima 46, Bisbee 20 Chinle 41, Many Farms 0 Globe 49, Tombstone 40 Hopi 38, Rock Point 8 North Pointe Prep 62, ASU Prep 7 Phoenix Christian 58, San Carlos 0 Red Mesa 60, Greyhills Academy 8 Morenci Jr./Sr. 42, Santa Cruz Valley 12 Miami 6, Santa Rita 3 Scottsdale Christian 56, Veritas Prep 6 St. Johns 72, Pinon 8 Thatcher 48 Benson 6 1A Williams 71, Joseph City 14 Bagdad 76, San Pasqual 6

CAMP VERDE -- Camp Verde High football bounced back in a big way on Friday night.

The Cowboys (2-2) evened their record and improved to 2-0 at home with a 36-0 win over Phoenix Valley Lutheran.

The Cowboys rebounded after their 42-0 loss at rival Chino Valley the week before. They also improved to 2-1 against 2A opponents as Chino Valley (3-1) is a 3A school.

The Cowboys ran for 300 yards on 39 carries.

Sophomore running back/defensive back Peyton Kelley led the way with 108 yards on seven carries, plus he scored two touchdowns and two two-point conversions. He also had an interception.

On defense, sophomore linebacker/offensive lineman Jacob Kane had five tackles for loss.

Freshman running back/defensive back Matt Loza had 98 yards on two carries

Junior running back/defensive back Cale Cook ran for 67 yards on 13 carries and scored a two-point conversion

Freshman running back/quarterback/defensive back Garrett Dulaney had 34 yards and touchdown on 34 rushes and two touchdowns

Camp Verde’s other loss was 16-12 at Scottsdale Prep.

Valley Lutheran dropped to 1-3 so far this season.

The Cowboys won their other home game, 24-0 over Heritage Academy Laveen on Aug. 31. CV has outscored opponents 58-0 in the friendly confines of Sam Hammerstrom Field.

The last time the Cowboys had more than one shut out in a season was 2016.

On Friday Camp Verde returns to action at Sedona Red Rock (1-3). The Scorpions beat Rock Point 41-14 on the road on Sept. 7 but lost 40-21 to Glendale Prep.

Camp Verde head coach Rick Walswoth was an assistant coach at Sedona Red Rock last season and was their head coach for four seasons.

Walsworth led the Scorpions to the playoffs in 2012, their first appearance in a decade and two winning records. Sedona Red Rock was 2-9 his first season.

Walsworth went 2-2 against Camp Verde when he coached the Scorpions from 2010-2013, winning his last two games.

Camp Verde and Sedona Red Rock split the last eight games in the rivalry.

CV’s next home game is Sept. 28 when they host Glendale Prep (1-4, 0-1 2A Verde). The game is the Cowboys’ first in region play.