League of Women Voters’ Verde chapter invites Charlie German, Jackie Baker to Camp Verde mayoral candidates forum Sept. 27

CAMP VERDE – On Thursday, Sept. 27, the League of Women Voters Greater Verde Valley chapter will sponsor a Camp Verde mayoral run-off forum for voters and community members alike to meet candidates Charlie German and Jackie Baker.
The event, which will be held from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at the Camp Verde Community Library’s Fireside Room. The Camp Verde Community Library is located at130 Black Bridge Road.
For more information, contact Robyn Prud’homme-Bauer, vice president of the League of Women Voters Greater Verde Valley chapter at lwvgvv@gmail.com or 928-300-1964.
Or visit www.lwvverdevalley.com, Facebook/lwvgvv or Twitter/lwvgvv.
Permanent Early voters will receive their mail-in ballots beginning October 10. For more voter information on the candidates running in state and national races go to: https://www.azcleanelections.gov/arizona-elections. If you have any questions, please contact the League of Women Voters Greater Verde Valley at lwvgvv@gmail.com or on Facebook/Twitter @ LWVGVV.
The League of Women Voters Greater Verde Valley chapter will also host a forum for the Yavapai College District Governing Board’s District 3 candidates Connie Harris and Paul Chevalier. Harris, who currently holds the District 3 seat, is competing against Chevalier, formerly of the Verde Valley Board Advisory Committee.
The District 3 candidates forum will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Cottonwood Recreation Center, located at 150 S. 6th St.
-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.