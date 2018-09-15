League of Women Voters’ Verde chapter invites Charlie German, Jackie Baker to Camp Verde mayoral candidates forum Sept. 27

CAMP VERDE – On Thursday, Sept. 27, the League of Women Voters Greater Verde Valley chapter will sponsor a Camp Verde mayoral run-off forum for voters and community members alike to meet candidates Charlie German and Jackie Baker.

The event, which will be held from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at the Camp Verde Community Library’s Fireside Room. The Camp Verde Community Library is located at130 Black Bridge Road.

For more information, contact Robyn Prud’homme-Bauer, vice president of the League of Women Voters Greater Verde Valley chapter at lwvgvv@gmail.com or 928-300-1964.

Or visit www.lwvverdevalley.com, Facebook/lwvgvv or Twitter/lwvgvv.

Permanent Early voters will receive their mail-in ballots beginning October 10. For more voter information on the candidates running in state and national races go to: https://www.azcleanelections.gov/arizona-elections. If you have any questions, please contact the League of Women Voters Greater Verde Valley at lwvgvv@gmail.com or on Facebook/Twitter @ LWVGVV.

The League of Women Voters Greater Verde Valley chapter will also host a forum for the Yavapai College District Governing Board’s District 3 candidates Connie Harris and Paul Chevalier. Harris, who currently holds the District 3 seat, is competing against Chevalier, formerly of the Verde Valley Board Advisory Committee.

The District 3 candidates forum will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Cottonwood Recreation Center, located at 150 S. 6th St.

