Mingus Union asks Cottonwood-Oak Creek to reconsider consolidation vote

COTTONWOOD – Thursday, the Mingus Union School Board voted 4-to-0 to send the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board a letter asking C-OC board members to reconsider their December 2017 vote to request the school district consolidation questions be sent to voters.

With a motion from board member Jim Ledbetter, the board agreed to send a letter “with any edits or changes as deemed appropriate by administration.”

In the draft letter, the Mingus Union School Board asked the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board for a “reasoned, purposeful plan to be developed” for the merger of the two districts “in the interests of the students we serve.”

Mingus Union School Board member Anthony Lozano said Friday that he does “not oppose consolidation going to voters.”

“I am looking forward if it clears the necessary process,” Lozano said. “That it’s done 100-percent properly, legally and fairly, then our constituents [should] have the opportunity to make the decision.”

According to the Sept. 13 draft minutes, Ledbetter “explains that the draft was composed by himself and [board member Steve Gesell].”

Prior to the vote, Gesell noted the “constructive nature of the letter and advises against using any caustic language,” according to the meeting’s draft minutes.

According to the draft letter, the Mingus Union School Board also asks that the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board “agree to form a paid professional committee of experts who could make recommendations and chart a logical, multi-year transition to consolidation.”

Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board member Jason Finger, who attended the Mingus Union meeting, said Friday that the letter was “one side to the story.”

“In most cases, there are two sides,” said Finger, who attended the meeting as one of two candidates for a two-year term on the Mingus Union board.

Finger also said he “can’t say” how the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board would respond to the letter.

Finger did not comment at Thursday’s Mingus Union meeting. He said that he attended the meeting as a school board candidate to “get a feel” for the board’s meetings.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42