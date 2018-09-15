NAZ Suns announce theme nights, partial plan options

PRESCOTT VALLEY – The Northern Arizona Suns announced Friday their upcoming promotional schedule, part of the team’s commitment to providing the best fan environment in the NBA G League.

The NAZ Suns will host 11 themed games this upcoming season, adding Western Night for the first time. On Jan. 19, fans will receive a NAZ Suns cowboy hat and enjoy a western themed game presentation as the team takes on the Texas Legends at the Prescott Valley Event Center.

The promotional slate begins on Nov. 3 for the NAZ Suns’ Opening Night, where the team will host a pregame Fan Fest featuring live music, a bounce house, face painting and much more. The Suns will also be giving away free purple replica jerseys to the first 1,000 fans at the game, presented by Findlay Toyota Prescott, before the team opens the 2018-19 campaign against the Santa Cruz Warriors at 7 p.m.

The Northern Arizona Suns’ third annual Breast Cancer Awareness Night, presented by the Yavapai Regional Medical Center, will be on Nov. 16, when the Agua Caliente Clippers come to town. For the third straight year, the Suns will wear specialty jerseys that will go up for auction immediately following the game, with all proceeds benefitting the YRMC Foundation.

Other themed games returning to the Prescott Valley Event Center this year are the Suns’ Christmas Game (Dec. 8), Buckets’ Birthday Celebration (Dec. 16), the Kids Day Game (Jan. 22), NAZ Suns Aloha Fest (Feb. 2), Fan Appreciation Night (March 16), and the team’s second annual Salute to Heroes Game (March 23). The NAZ Suns will honor the military and first responders with a pregame Fan Fest, a themed jersey and postgame auction during their regular season finale.

Sunday Fun Days will also return in 2018-19, where the first 500 kids will receive an autographed player photo during each Sunday home game. A bounce house, face painting and a postgame shootaround on the court will be available to all kids in attendance.

To help celebrate the release of the 2018-19 promotional schedule, the NAZ Suns have added new partial plan ticket options. Fans can now take advantage of discounted pricing with the team’s 4 on the Floor package, Flex Plan, or Group Experience packages.

Starting at $80 per ticket, fans can get courtside seats to four games of their choosing, a package that includes all you can eat food and beverage in the courtside club.

Starting at $12 per ticket, fans can opt to order the Flex Plan. With the package, each fan gets 12 vouchers to use for any regular season home game, giving fans the freedom to choose which games they want to attend and how many tickets to use at those games.

Group Experiences for parties of 10 or more provide unique opportunities for companies or youth organizations. Fan experiences include cutting down the nets after a game, high fiving the players as they run onto the court, helping the players celebrate during on-court introductions, singing the national anthem, or even performing during halftime.

More information about ticket packages can be found at www.nazsuns.com/tickets.

– NAZ Suns