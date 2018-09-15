Obituary: Catherine Sanchez Mercado 1962-2018

Catherine “Cathy” Sanchez Mercado died unexpectedly on Sept. 2, 2018, at the age of 55 in her home in Mesa, Arizona.





Catherine is survived by her husband, Leo Mercado; her children, Christina, Aaron and Alexis Angres; her sisters, Patricia Casler, Nora Santa Maria and Doreen Enriquez; and her brother, Ronald Sanchez.

She is preceded in death by her by her mother, Mary Cugudda Sanchez; her father, Viviano Sanchez; and her brother, John Sanchez.



Catherine was born Sept. 24, 1962, in Phoenix, Arizona. She lived in Camp Verde, Arizona, where she helped out at the family restaurant, “Viviano’s.” She later moved to Mesa with her husband, Michael Angres, and had their three children.

Catherine has resided in Mesa for the last 20 years with her husband, Leo Mercado.





Catherine had a zest for life and was always happy to spend time with friends and family. She could keep you laughing and was always there if you needed her. She was a strong woman and tackled anything important to her with a great passion. Most of all she was a devoted mother, sister and aunt. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her.







