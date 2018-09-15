Obituary: Daphne Earlene Drye

Daphne Earlene Drye (66) passed away suddenly on Sept. 11, 2018, at her home in Cottonwood, Arizona.
She was known by family and friends as Earlene. She was raised in Flagstaff, Arizona, and later moved to Cottonwood, Arizona, with her husband.
Earlene is survived by her husband, Sidney Arnold Drye; her three sons, Aaron, Roy Sr. (Stephanie), and Justin; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A Memorial will be held on Sept. 21, 2018, at 10:30 a.m., at the LDS church at 1377 E. Hombre Dr., Cottonwood, Arizona, 86326.
Please do not send flowers or gifts, but rather give to your favorite charity.
An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com
Information provided by survivors.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.