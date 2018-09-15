Obituary: Daphne Earlene Drye

Daphne Earlene Drye (66) passed away suddenly on Sept. 11, 2018, at her home in Cottonwood, Arizona.

She was known by family and friends as Earlene. She was raised in Flagstaff, Arizona, and later moved to Cottonwood, Arizona, with her husband.





Earlene is survived by her husband, Sidney Arnold Drye; her three sons, Aaron, Roy Sr. (Stephanie), and Justin; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.



A Memorial will be held on Sept. 21, 2018, at 10:30 a.m., at the LDS church at 1377 E. Hombre Dr., Cottonwood, Arizona, 86326.



Please do not send flowers or gifts, but rather give to your favorite charity.



An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com



Information provided by survivors.