Creative Gateways invites you to fall into beauty of Pilisa Rainbow Lady’s work

Creative Gateways and AMusinGlass founder Pilisa Rainbow Lady has had a rich and storied life. She has experienced many different forms of beauty from all over the world, which she uses to inform her art.

This September, Creative Gateways highlights the intricate work of Pilisa in their new exhibit Falling Into Beauty: Spotlight on Pilisa Rainbow Lady. Join them for an intimate opening reception, Friday, Sept. 21, 5-8 p.m.

Pilisa has been a fused glass artist for 13 years and is attracted to the medium for many reasons. Glass, of course, has its beloved quality of light manipulation. But using reactive glass, as Pilisa does, can also create unique and organic patterns and textures.

“I’m kind of a mad scientist,” says Pilisa, “but that’s part of what makes it so fun.” In a sense, using such techniques requires one to fall backwards and trust the process will catch them.

As part of this new exhibit, Pilisa has also created some new and special pieces, based on her experience last year in Morocco. She found the trip incredibly inspirational and wanted to incorporate aspects of the Moroccan landscape into new works.

However, this didn’t mean a simple screenprinting or copying of patterns.

“When something inspires me, it acts more as a primary driving force for my creativity,” she explains. “I made a piece once that was based on an old truck I saw. When you looked at the piece, you didn’t see a truck, though. You saw what the truck inspired me to make.”

Join Creative Gateways Friday, September 21, from 5-8 p.m., for the opening reception of Falling Into Beauty: Spotlight on Pilisa Rainbow Lady. See the inspired work of Pilisa, explore the gallery, talk to resident artists, and enjoy small bites and drinks.

Creative Gateways is a collective of artist studios and shared gallery space in Sedona. Founded in 2016 by Pilisa Rainbow Lady, the working studios are open to all, and visitors are welcome to drop in at any time to meet the artists and engage with the creative process.

Their intention is to create an open community where cross-pollination of ideas and spontaneous collaborations can flourish.

The gallery space showcases the innovative and lively work that results from this very special environment, for visitors to discover, explore, and take home with them.

Creative Gateways is located at 45 Birch Blvd. in Sedona and is open Tuesday-Sunday, from 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

For more information about Creative Gateways, please visit www.CreativeGateways.com or call 928-862-4440.