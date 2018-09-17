Known as one of the most original and adventurous film festivals around, listed in Movie Magazines Top 25 coolest film festivals, the 6th Annual Jerome Film & Music Festival returns Sept. 27-30.

The festival takes place yearly in the ghost town of Jerome. In addition to the Spine Chiller Horror shorts program, Founder/Director Toni Ross chose an appropriately eerie opening event to kick off the festival.

Pass holders will be treated to a visitation by Ghost Town Tours Thursday night to Jerome’s Hogback Cemetery. It will end at Wicked City Brew where Festival filmmakers will share the inside story of their films with those that survive.

Special screenings this year include that of USS Indianapolis-The Legacy which chronicles the 1945 sinking of the USS Indianapolis after secretly delivering Big Boy, the first atom bomb dropped on Japan.

After the sinking, sailors were left floating for days waiting for rescue, slowly being savaged by sharks. Veterans are encouraged to come to this event in uniform. Festival goers are being asked to purchase tickets for veterans to show their support.

John Soderberg, Sedona sculptor and ex-marine will be hosting. Adolfo Celeya, an Arizona sailor that survived the sinking of the USS Indianapolis, will be sharing his story after the screening.

Another special screening is Viva La Verde – the documentary reveals the importance of saving the Verde River. There will also be a panel discussion on the topic and an educational river walk conducted by filmmaker Hugh Denno after.

The Jerome Indie Film & Music Festival is more than a movie event. It includes a Friday Night Soiree with wine and food tastings, live music & art, the Wicked Wild West Cinema Train, a 1980s only Karaoke Party, and a VIP Wine & Hilltop Home Movie Stroll.

For a complete event map and schedule, please visit www.jeromefilmfestival.com. Screenings & events will be updated on the website or follow the festival on Facebook and Twitter for the latest news and announcements.

With purchasing options ranging a single event ticket to an all-inclusive VIP experience, the festival has something for everyone.

This year ushers in the Nickelodeon film, which only costs a nickel including free popcorn. A 30-percent discount for any festival city resident (Jerome, Clarkdale or Cottonwood).

About the festival

One time resident of Jerome, Toni Ross founded the Jerome Indie Film & Music Festival in honor of her second child, who passed away unexpectedly at seven months of age. Of the motivation behind her founding the festival, Toni said, “I so dearly love the Jerome artistic community and wanted to create something good from this tragedy in my favorite town. Every year it is my honor to present the Rising Spirit Award to the most inspired film or individual of the festival, in honor of my beloved Trey.”