The music of The Eagles is like an old friend, outlasting trends and standing the test of time. Join the finest Eagles tribute band — The Long Run — for a special tribute to the music of one of the most beloved classic bands ever to grace the stage.

The Long Run will bring their tribute to the music of The Eagles to the “Rhythm at the Ranch” event on Saturday, Sept. 22, presented by the Sedona International Film Festival. This special fundraising event will include an outdoor concert on the lawn of the Indian Creek Ranch in Cornville and an Old West Bar-B-Que.

Since their debut in 2000, The Long Run has earned its place among the top-drawing tribute acts in North America and is widely regarded as the finest Eagles tribute show working today.



Hand-picked to perform the music of The Eagles by Mark Cuban’s & Ryan Seacrest’s network AXS-TV, their 90-minute live concert for the hit TV show “The World’s Greatest Tribute Bands” was broadcast to millions of viewers over five countries. The show received the highest ratings in the series’ history resulting in an unprecedented two invitations to return in subsequent seasons for encore appearances.

Marked by lush vocal harmonies and exceptional musical accuracy, every performance delivers a reverence for the beloved Eagles’ recordings blended with The Long Run’s own live-concert personality. The Eagles are an unforgettable part of music history. The Long Run delights audiences young and old with faithful recreations of some of the best music ever written.

Bring your lawn chairs or blankets for this special outdoor concert event. You will be treated to an Old West Bar-B-Que meal with all the cowboy fixins.

“We are making it a total Wild-West event — think diamonds and denim!” said Beverly Hurff, the festival’s Board Chair and Events Chair. “Bring out your inner cowboy or cowgirl! Put on your best Western attire and join us for a fun-filled outdoor concert.”

Prizes will be awarded for the best-dressed cowboy and cowgirl in the spirit of the Old West.

Earle Weatherwax will host this year’s event at Georgia and Earle’s Indian Creek Ranch in Cornville. He is a supporter, board member and friend of the Sedona International Film Festival.



“Rhythm at the Ranch” will take place at 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 22. Tickets are only $55 per person. A limited number of VIP tables are available for $750 (for up to 10 guests).

All tickets include the concert, the Bar-B-Que meal and a non-alcoholic beverage. There will also be a no-host, cash bar available. Call the Sedona International Film Festival at 928-282-1177 for tickets and more information. You may also visit www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.