The Sedona International Film Festival presents the Great Stage on Screen series from London’s most prestigious theater companies. The series continues with “Some Enchanted Evening: Richard Rodgers Tribute Gala” showing in Sedona on Sunday, Sept. 23 at 1 p.m. on screen at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Great Stage on Screen is a compilation of past performances filmed on the stages of the National Theatre of London, the Royal Shakespeare Company, Broadway and London’s West End and features some of the world’s biggest stars.

“Some Enchanted Evening” features an award-winning cast of the “who’s who” of London theater, including: Judi Dench, Gillian Anderson, Sally Burgess, Kim Criswell, Lesley Garrett, Maureen Lipman, Ruthie Henshall and more.

This star-studded gala celebrates the centenary of the birth of legendary Broadway composer Richard Rodgers. The performance at London’s Theatre Royal, Drury Lane includes songs, dance, staged numbers and anecdotes featuring leading stars from both Broadway and London’s West End. The cast comprises of luminaries drawn from “Oklahoma! Kiss Me, Kate!” “Chicago”, “The King and I” as well as other productions from television and the London stage.

The concert features many of Rodgers’ best loved classics: Manhattan, Some Enchanted Evening, Johnny One-Note, Getting to Know You, Kansas City (from Oklahoma!) I Have Confidence, My Funny Valentine, To Keep My Love Alive, If I Loved You, You’ll Never Walk Alone and Oklahoma!

One of many great highlights is the sight of a somewhat mature in years Judi Dench wearing pigtails and performing the most knowing and hilarious version of Sixteen Going On Seventeen ever seen on stage.

“Some Enchanted Evening: Richard Rodgers Gala” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Sunday, Sept. 23 at 1 p.m.

Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.