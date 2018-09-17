‘Stillness in Sound’ an evening of live meditative music at Unity of Sedona

Sedona musicians Anthony Flesch and Wiley Beveridge have teamed together to present an evening of meditative, heart-filled music and chanting, at Unity of Sedona, Saturday, Sept. 22, 7:30 p.m.



According to Anthony, “Music has the power to soothe, heal, inspire, and open the heart. Our goal for this evening is to support everyone in the audience to experience peace, joy and inspiration.”



Anthony Flesch has been a flutist since childhood. Born in South Africa, he studied at the South African Conservatory of Music, and Berklee College of Music in Boston. In 2006 he won an Emerging Artist grant from the City of Sedona.



Playing in a wide range of styles, from ambient and “new age” to classical, jazz and rock, Anthony is committed to using music as an inspirational agent – a force for peace and joy.

Wiley was born and raised in Houston, Texas where he began studying piano at the age of 8. Over the next 10 years he added flute and piano. His path from there led to over three decades of music in the Christian faith. As his spiritual path took another turn he found himself drawn into the world of Chant; first traditional religious chant followed by Sanskrit chanting. Wiley is now committed to singing and playing “Music for the Way in”; inviting all who are willing to turn in through music to that sacred place that we call “home.”

“Music is my spiritual path, and sharing this gift is my great joy”, added Wiley. “And joy is really what it’s all about.”

Unity of Sedona is at 65 Deer Trail Drive. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door.

Advance ticket sales at the Unity Church – cash or check only, Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.





No one who wants to be there will be turned away for lack of funds.