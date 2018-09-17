Calling all lovers of great wine, food, and all mystery lovers. Saturday, Sept. 29, 4:30 p.m., the Speakeasy Steakhouse presents, “Vendetta,” a murder mystery featuring Coppola Wines in an evening of food, fun and wine tasting.

Bursting with comedy, music and mayhem, this mystery presentation gives guests the opportunity to get to know each cagey character up close and personal as everyone tries to figure out who committed the night’s murderous deed. All wines, appetizers, and show are included in the price of the evening and, after desert has been served, everyone has the chance to vote for who they think “done did it!” The lucky winner will be awarded a special gift by the Speakeasy Steakhouse.



This wacky cast of players consists of four popular, well-known professionals: Shondra Jepperson, Dev Ross, Brad Roberts and Michael Peach.



Cheri Chardonnay, (Shondra Jepperson), has a HUGE announcement about a new wine that will revolutionize the industry. Joining Cheri is her ex-husband, (Brad Roberts), rich and snobby wine connoisseur Jacque B. Nimble, Marilyn Merlot, (no name?) a stripper best known for jumping out of cakes, and Al Catraz, (Michael Peach), an ex-con with singing pipes to die for.

But when one of them is suddenly murdered, Detective Dandy Dick, (Dev Ross), must ferret out the murderous fiend among the seemingly innocent wine tasting guests. It’s an evening filled with fun, fine dining, excellent wine, good company, and a cold bloodied killer.

Every stone gets upturned -- and a few tossed, and guests get mercilessly questioned as this pugnacious PI puts the pieces together. Of course, in the end, everyone wins when it comes to the delicious food, the swanky digs, and the outrageous fun.

The Speakeasy Steakhouse is located at in the Sedona Vista Village mall (former outlet mall), 6657 State Route #179, Bldg. A, for the “Vendetta Murder Mystery” dinner Wine Tasting from 4:30-5:30, and enjoy the show from 5:30-7 p.m. For more info and reservations, visit www.speakeasysedona.com or call 928-284-6835.