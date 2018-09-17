Vino & Tunes: Sedona Winefest partners with Jazz it Up Music Festival

Get ready for a wine-filled weekend in Sedona. Not only is this the 10th annual Sedona Winefest it is also the first annual Jazz it Up Sedona Music Festival.

Friday, Sept 21, 6 p.m., Sound Bites Grill has the synergy of wine, jazz and fine food to benefit the Verde Valley Wine Consortium with a kickoff party to celebrate the events. Wine tourism has really exploded in the Verde Valley and the VVWC has been an integral part of this amazing industry.

Someone will be the lucky winner of two tickets to the Wine and Dine in the Vines event happening in the fall. Other prizes will be raffled off to benefit the VVWC.

The Verde Valley Wine Consortium has a huge presence in the community. The Yavapai College Verde Valley Campus (Southwest Wine Center) in Clarkdale is cultivating a bright and sustainable future for Northern Arizona’s emerging grape and wine industry.

The Southwest Wine Center is a premier wine industry and community resource, offering a comprehensive hands-on education from vineyard-to-bottle with programs in enology, viticulture and business/entrepreneurship through its estate vineyard, teaching winery, fully-operational tasting room and region-wide wine industry research epicenter.

Friday night wine enthusiasts will have a chance to taste wine from three of Northern Arizona’s top wineries including Caduceus, Alcantara and Chateau Tumbleweed. The doors open at 6 p.m. for wine tasting, dinner, and music by the Louis Landon Jazz Trio. Tickets for the event are only $75 per person (excluding gratuity) and include dinner, wine tasting, live music and a donation to the Verde Valley Wine Consortium.

Louis Landon is a composer, Steinway artist, and Pianist for Peace. Formerly of New York and currently living in Sedona, Arizona, Louis has dedicated his life to music. His career has taken him around the world playing a variety of styles with some of the most recognized names in the entertainment industry.

Louis has toured nationally and internationally, playing classical music for Mikhail Baryshnikov; jazz fusion with The John Payne Band; Latin music with “Pucho and his Latin Soul Brothers”; pop music with Rupert “Pina Colada Song” Holmes; rock & roll with John Hall, opening for “Little Feat”.

Some fun wine attractions in the Verde Valley include the Verde Valley Wine Trail which invites wine enthusiasts to experience a destination rich in history, beauty, and the production of exquisite Arizona wines. There is also a synergy with artists on the Painted Barrel Trail.

Another great organization under the VVWC umbrella is the Arizona Wine Growers Association.

They serve grape growers and winemakers in Arizona, allying its members for representation, promotion and education. The association strives to advance with integrity the sustainable growth and production of authentic Arizona-grown wines.

Wine lovers celebrate the Arizona wine region and Jazz with us at Sound Bites Grill. For more information visit www.jazzitupsedona.com or www.soundbitesgrill.com.

Your make purchase tickets online or by calling 928-282-2713.