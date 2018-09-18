Michael Gordon resigns from Clarkdale-Jerome School Board

CLARKDALE – Due to the resignation of Michael Gordon, the office of Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter is looking to fill an opening on the Clarkdale-Jerome School Board.

Monday, Carter’s office stated in a press release that Gordon has moved outside the Clarkdale-Jerome School District and has resigned effective Sept. 17.

Anyone interested in replacing Gordon should send a letter of interest and a resume to: Mr. Tim Carter, Yavapai County School Superintendent, Yavapai County Education Service Agency, 2970 Centerpointe East, Prescott, AZ 86301.

Or fax to 928-771-3329. Or email to Tim.carter@yavapai.us.

Though a seat on the Clarkdale-Jerome School Board is considered non-partisan, any interested person must be a registered voter to be eligible.

Also to be eligible, any interested person must be a citizen of the United States of America, be at least 18 years of age, possess their civil rights, and have continually resided within the school district for at least one year immediately preceding taking office.

An eligible candidate or spouse cannot be employed by the district, or by a third party provider for the district.

Eligible candidates should include information about themselves, such as their level of education and work experience, as well as why they are interested in becoming a Clarkdale-Jerome School Board member.

Candidates also need to provide their physical and mailing addresses, home and work phone numbers, as well as email address if applicable.

Eligible candidates are also encouraged to include letters of recommendation or support.

Deadline for Carter to receive letters of interest is 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12.

Carter, who will interview candidates at Clarkdale-Jerome School on Monday, Oct. 15, stated in the press release that he expects to announce the appointment by Tuesday, Oct. 16.

The appointment will be valid through Dec. 31, 2020.

For more information, call Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter at 928-925-6560 or 928-771-3326.