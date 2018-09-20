Camp Verde High School student of the month

Camp Verde High School has announced that senior Steven Petty is the school’s August 2018 Kiwanis Student of the Month. According to Camp Verde School Counselor Jane Mathews, Steven is ranked number 1 in his class, is involved with Student Council and is president of the National Honor Society. Steven has also been involved in varsity football and varsity track and field. According to Mathews, Steven’s plans include studying Aerospace Engineering at the Air Force Academy.
