Corey Rowley agrees to become next Camp Verde town marshal

CAMP VERDE – Corey Rowley stated in his cover letter that Camp Verde would gain a “great advocate and active leader” should he be selected the Town’s next chief of police.

Wednesday, Camp Verde Town Manager Russ Martin announced that Rowley, who has served as the Yakutat, Alaska chief of police since 2016, would become the next Camp Verde Marshal.

Though Martin recognized that there were “several outstanding candidates” among the 15 applicants, Rowley stood out with his “outstanding demeanor and a very clear desire to work in Camp Verde with all of the skills and experience that complements the great staff at CVMO and the Town.”

Said Martin, Rowley’s “desire and fit for this community stood out.”

“He was passionate enough to single us out, do the tremendous amount of research and it showed,” Martin said. “His complete resume from small to large and his experiences will complement the staff well as many of them who provided feedback said as well.”

Rowley began his law enforcement career in 2005 as patrol officer at the Syracuse, Utah Police Department.

After nine years at Syracuse P.D. that included a promotion to senior detective, Rowley became director of public safety, then chief of the Hoonah, Alaska Police Department.

Rowley earned Associates, Bachelors and Master’s degrees in Criminal Justice, and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy.

Martin said Wednesday that Rowley will be on the job in Camp Verde by Oct. 15.

“We had been talking for the past week as possible to finalize details,” Martin said. “I have asked that he be here for Fort Verde Days, so he has a great start. He’s got quite a move so his start in a month is needed.”

Brian Armstrong, who has served as interim marshal since late-October 2017, will continue in his role as commander, Martin said.

Armstrong, who Martin said “performed so well during the last year,” has an “exceptional group he works with at CVMO.

“I cannot express how much I appreciate their sacrifices in a difficult time,” Martin said.

Rowley was one of two finalists for the position of Town marshal. On Sept. 7, Martin interviewed Rowley and Italy, Texas Interim Police Chief Scott Peters.

