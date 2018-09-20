Obituary: Henry Suverkrup 1926-2018

Henry Suverkrup July 6, 1926 - August 26, 2018 Beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother and friend.

Henry was born July 6, 1926 to Henry and Rose Suverkrup in Dubuque, Iowa.

He graduated from the University of Dubuque with a BS degree in Administration. He received his Masters in Administration at NAU, plus 33 post graduate doctoral hours at ASU.

He served in the Navy aboard the aircraft carrier USS Saratoga during WWII and completed OCS for the U.S. Marines.

He married Frieda in 1953 and they moved to Yuma, Arizona, where he became the superintendent of schools for the Crane School District from 1956-1980.

Hank committed his life to education, the community, service organizations and his career as superintendent of schools. If he had a hobby it was reading

He worked tirelessly to build Crane School District from its original one school up to three schools. He received the honor of one of the schools being named the HL Suverkrup School.

He then became the director of operations, Phoenix, Arizona, for the Greater Phoenix Curriculum and Instructional Developmental Services. He was elected Superintendent of Schools, County of Yuma, Arizona from 1982-1985.

Hank and Frieda left their home of 27 years in Yuma to accept the position of Superintendent of Schools in Wickenburg, Arizona, from 1985-1990.

After retirement, he did Certified Coaching for the Wallace Foundation/Arizona State Department of Education, Supervised Administrative Interns for NAU, became a Licensed Methodist Minister, taught graduate classes in management, MBA, and public policy for Webster University, University of Dubuque and Northern Arizona University.

Henry was highly respected as a professor and facilitator for his method of open discussion; encouraging students to engage and learn from each other, finding common ground and respect even though they had diverse opinions.

Even up until the age of 92, he held a Bible study twice a week. Some of his other leadership positions are as follows: Domestic Violence and Addiction Certification, two terms Wickenburg Governing Board, Arizona State Personnel Commission, Reality Therapy-Certified Counselor Trainer, listed in Who’s Who Among Educational Administrators, Inducted into the Yuma County Educators Hall of Fame and Appointed Board Member and President of the Wickenburg Wellik Foundation.

President of the following organizations: Wickenburg Rotary Club, Arizona School Superintendents, Arizona County School Superintendents, Yuma Fine Art Association and Board of Directors of the Yuma Chamber of Commerce.

He rode his bicycle across his home state of Iowa, twice, as part of Ragbrai, the 479-mile race across Iowa. His number one thing in life was being a public servant and he wouldn’t have been able to accomplish that without the support of his wife, Frieda. He was also a faithful husband and father.

Henry is survived by his children, Troy Suverkrup and Kim (Max) Wennet; and his two grandsons, Troy Wennet and Tyler (Alexa) Wennet. He was also an uncle to Cheryl (Bob) Esmail and daughter Emily.

Henry passed away at home in Cottonwood, Arizona, at age 92, among family and four days before Frieda and Hank’s 65th wedding anniversary. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Frieda Suverkrup, his sister Betty Morgan and her husband Ken.

Services will be held in Dubuque, Iowa, at Saint John’s Lutheran Church where Henry was baptized and confirmed. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Hank Suverkrup Scholarship Fund, 6792 E. Telegraph Street, Yuma, AZ 85365.

Condolences may be sent in care of Greer’s Mortuary of Sedona, 2725 W. SR 89 A, Sedona, AZ 86336.

Information provided by survivors.