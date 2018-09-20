Obituary: Karen Day Madden Peters 1946-2018

Karen Day Madden Peters, born Jan. 22, 1946, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, died Sept. 26, 2018, in Clarkdale, Arizona.



No services are planned at this time.



Arrangements Entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.

