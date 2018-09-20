Planet Fitness to open in Safeway Shopping Center in Cottonwood

Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States, will open its first location in Cottonwood at 1655 E. Cottonwood St. later this year.
The 10,000-square-foot Cottonwood Planet Fitness will offer state of the art cardio machines and strength equipment, 30-Minute Express Circuit, fully equipped locker rooms with day lockers and showers, numerous flat screen televisions, HydroMassage loungers, massage chairs, tanning beds, a Total Body Enhancement booth, and more.
“We’re excited to bring a Judgment Free experience to Cottonwood, where residents can break a sweat for just $10 a month” said Brandon Thomas, Regional Director of United PF Partners, a leading Planet Fitness Franchisee Group that currently operates 108 locations across ten states.
Planet Fitness prides itself on providing a high-quality experience at an exceptional value and being home of the Judgment Free Zone®, where members experience a hassle-free, non-intimidating environment, for only $10 a month.
Membership includes a variety of other benefits, including free small group fitness instruction by a certified trainer. In addition, as a member appreciation gesture, Planet Fitness provides free pizza on the first Monday of every month, and free bagels on the second Tuesday of every month while supplies last, as a reminder that it’s OK to treat yourself.
The PF Black Card® membership, which is $21.99 a month, includes additional amenities such as the ability to bring a guest every day at no additional charge, access to all 1,600+ Planet Fitness locations, as well as access to massage beds and chairs and tanning, among other benefits.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.