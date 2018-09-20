Zenprov is back with ‘Caution: Comedy Ahead!’

After a long summer hiatus, Sedona’s favorite improv comedy troupe is back with an all new lineup so funny it comes with the warning label “Caution: Comedy Ahead.”

From politics to religion to life in Sedona, it’s all up for comedic examination. Zenprov performs on Saturday, Sept. 29, 7:30 p.m., at Mary D. Fisher Theatre in Sedona.

Tickets are $12 advanced purchase, or $15 the day of the show.

“We’re calling this show ‘Caution: Comedy Ahead!’ because it seems like everyone has lost their sense of humor. It’s almost like comedy itself now requires a ‘trigger warning’ to avoid upsetting some sensitive group or individuals,” said Derek Dujardin, the director of Zenprov Comedy. “We’re here to remind everyone that laugher is the ultimate unifier and one of life’s most potent painkillers.”

If you’ve never attended one of their live performances before, Zenprov Comedy is similar to the popular improvised TV show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”

The troupe performs fast-paced games and scenes created in the moment -- always based on audience suggestions. Unlike sketch or standup comedy, nothing is rehearsed or scripted ahead of time. Best of all, it’s never the same show twice.

“Zenprov is the best comedy troupe in Arizona,” said Patrick Schweiss, executive director of the Sedona International Film Festival. “People were laughing so hard their cheeks were hurting.”

Over the summer, Zenprov hired a professional improv coach from Second City in Los Angeles to elevate the troupe’s play to the next level of authenticity and hilarity.

Moving forward, the troupe will add more Chicago-style, long-form sets to their shows. In that vein, Zenprov Comedy will use a social media and online news posts as inspiration to launch into some fun and engaging characters generated in the moment.

The Zenprov Comedy players embrace the Del Close method of improv acting, which emphasizes the “group mind” that mysteriously develops during a performance.

Miraculously, the player’s minds fuse together to create a “super mind” where they practically finish each other’s sentences -- and often do. Laughter ensues.

The super minds of Zenprov Comedy are Derek Dujardin, Shaeri Richards, Chris Redish, Tom Shoemaker, Shaunn Cochran, Betty Testa, Linda Roemer and Mary Carder.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.zenprovcomedy.com, or in person at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre box office or by phone at 928-282-1177.

The Mary D. Fisher Theatre is located across the street from Harkins Movie Theatre on 2030 St. Rt. 89A.

Doors open at 7 p.m.

Shows are rated PG-13 and run approximately 90 minutes.

Visit www.ZenprovComedy.com to learn more.