Frances K. Nestle 1939-2018

Frances K. Nestle, 79, of Sedona, Arizona, passed away on Sept. 15, 2018. She was born on Jan. 18, 1939, in Pasadena, California, to Francis and Margaret Jones. Frances attended Massage Therapy school and became certified.

She worked for the U.S. Postal Service. Frances hiked Mt. Baden Powell in Southern California and Mt. Wilson from Sierra Madre in Southern California. She enjoyed hiking, writing poetry and photography.



Frances is survived by her husband of 44 years, Steve Nestle; son, Joseph Steinwehr; daughter, Linda Thompson (Jim) of Parker, Colorado; her dog, Dylan and four grandchildren.



Services will be held at a later date. An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com



Information provided by survivors.