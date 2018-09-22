Mingus Union football routs Lee Williams on Homecoming

AIA week 6 scores 4A Grand Canyon Bradshaw Mountain 28, Coconino 14 Canyon Del Oro 35, Prescott 23 Flagstaff 42, Mohave 21 2A Verde Trivium Prep 34, Scottsdale Prep 0 Parker 38, ASU Preparatory Academy 6 Tonopah Valley 62, Valley Lutheran 7 North Pointe Prep 79, Glendale Prep 24 6A Chandler 42, Desert Ridge 13 Trevor G. Browne 38, North 20 Pinnacle 41, Valley Vista 25 5A Notre Dame Prep 58, Cactus Shadows 14 Higley 63, Maricopa 14 Sunrise Mountain 20, Verrado 19 4A Mesquite 45, Seton Catholic Prep 14 Catalina Foothills 31, Pueblo 12 Shadow Mountain 14, Apache Junction 13 Barry Goldwater 34, Deer Valley 13 Desert Edge 27, Peoria 22 Estrella Foothills 42, Dysart 7 Glendale 35, Walden Grove 14 Greenway 55, Buckeye Union 14 Moon Valley 10, Marcos de Niza 7 Rincon/University 51, Palo Verde Magnet 45 Saguaro 70, Arcadia 14 Sahuaro 48, Sunnyside 0 Salpointe Catholic 27, Tucson 3 Douglas 7, Silver City (N.M.) Silver 3 Tempe 50, Cortez 0 Thunderbird 18, Lake Havasu 0 Combs 20, Vista Grande 19 Cactus 48, Youngker 15 Gila Ridge 43, Yuma 14 3A Wickenburg 62, Coronado 12 Paradise Honors 56, Kingman 0 Odyssey Institute 48, Chino Valley 3 Payson 16, Chinle 0 Sabino 21, Benjamin Franklin 14 Window Rock 20, Holbrook 12 Winslow 47, Tuba City 0 2A Alchesay 59, Many Farms 6 Benson 61, Heritage Academy Laveen 0 Morenci Jr./Sr. 64, Bisbee 20 Chandler Prep 26, Miami 0 Hopi 44, Greyhills Academy 0 Monument Valley 58, Pinon 14 Round Valley 28, Phoenix Christian 21 Red Mesa 58, Rock Point 0 San Manuel Jr./Sr. 47, Santa Rita 28 Scottsdale Christian 47, Tempe Prep 0 Thatcher 48, Santa Cruz Valley 6 Pima 52, Tombstone 25 Arizona Lutheran 44, Willcox 12 1A Williams 42, Mogollon 40 Mayer 64, Mohave Accelerated 16 Bagdad 28, Anthem Prep 22 Arete Prep 58, NFL Yet HS and JH 36

Mingus Union football bounced back on Friday with a blowout win over Lee Williams.

The Marauders (4-2, 1-1 Grand Canyon) snapped their two game losing streak with a 48-14 win over the Volunteers (2-4, 0-2) on Homecoming.

Mingus Union improved to 4-0 at home after dropping their first two road games.

The Marauders jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter and after leading 27-14 at the half, outscored the Vols 21-0 in the second half to cruise to the win.

Senior quarterback Antoine Zabala passed for 162 yards, going 10-16 with four touchdowns and earning a 135.9 quarterback rating.

Senior running back Alex Nelson returned to action after being suspended for the two point loss at Coconino to rush for 86 yards on 14 carries, a 6.1 average and two scores.

Five Marauders caught passes, led by five from senior and Homecoming king Chaz Taylor, who had 102 yard receiving, including a 39-yard reception and scored two touchdowns. Nelson and senior Kendrew Streck also had receiving touchdowns.

On defense Streck had two sacks. Nelson also had two interceptions.

Senior kicker Danny Rodriguez made six extra points on six tries.

Mingus Union football next travels to Mohave (2-3, 0-1) on Friday. The Thunderbirds opened region play with a 42-21 loss to Flagstaff at home.

The Marauders’ next home game is against first place Bradshaw Mountain (6-0, 2-0) on Oct. 12 in their final home game of the season. BM won the battle of unbeatens 28-14 over Coconino on the road on Friday.

Bradshaw Mountain is 6-0 for the first time since 1986.