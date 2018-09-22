Mingus Union football routs Lee Williams on Homecoming

AIA week 6 scores
4A Grand Canyon
Bradshaw Mountain 28, Coconino 14
Canyon Del Oro 35, Prescott 23
Flagstaff 42, Mohave 21
2A Verde
Trivium Prep 34, Scottsdale Prep 0
Parker 38, ASU Preparatory Academy 6
Tonopah Valley 62, Valley Lutheran 7
North Pointe Prep 79, Glendale Prep 24
6A
Chandler 42, Desert Ridge 13
Trevor G. Browne 38, North 20
Pinnacle 41, Valley Vista 25
5A
Notre Dame Prep 58, Cactus Shadows 14
Higley 63, Maricopa 14
Sunrise Mountain 20, Verrado 19
4A
Mesquite 45, Seton Catholic Prep 14
Catalina Foothills 31, Pueblo 12
Shadow Mountain 14, Apache Junction 13
Barry Goldwater 34, Deer Valley 13
Desert Edge 27, Peoria 22
Estrella Foothills 42, Dysart 7
Glendale 35, Walden Grove 14
Greenway 55, Buckeye Union 14
Moon Valley 10, Marcos de Niza 7
Rincon/University 51, Palo Verde Magnet 45
Saguaro 70, Arcadia 14
Sahuaro 48, Sunnyside 0
Salpointe Catholic 27, Tucson 3
Douglas 7, Silver City (N.M.) Silver 3
Tempe 50, Cortez 0
Thunderbird 18, Lake Havasu 0
Combs 20, Vista Grande 19
Cactus 48, Youngker 15
Gila Ridge 43, Yuma 14
3A
Wickenburg 62, Coronado 12
Paradise Honors 56, Kingman 0
Odyssey Institute 48, Chino Valley 3
Payson 16, Chinle 0
Sabino 21, Benjamin Franklin 14
Window Rock 20, Holbrook 12
Winslow 47, Tuba City 0
2A
Alchesay 59, Many Farms 6
Benson 61, Heritage Academy Laveen 0
Morenci Jr./Sr. 64, Bisbee 20
Chandler Prep 26, Miami 0
Hopi 44, Greyhills Academy 0
Monument Valley 58, Pinon 14
Round Valley 28, Phoenix Christian 21
Red Mesa 58, Rock Point 0
San Manuel Jr./Sr. 47, Santa Rita 28
Scottsdale Christian 47, Tempe Prep 0
Thatcher 48, Santa Cruz Valley 6
Pima 52, Tombstone 25
Arizona Lutheran 44, Willcox 12
1A
Williams 42, Mogollon 40
Mayer 64, Mohave Accelerated 16
Bagdad 28, Anthem Prep 22
Arete Prep 58, NFL Yet HS and JH 36
Mingus Union football bounced back on Friday with a blowout win over Lee Williams.
The Marauders (4-2, 1-1 Grand Canyon) snapped their two game losing streak with a 48-14 win over the Volunteers (2-4, 0-2) on Homecoming.
Mingus Union improved to 4-0 at home after dropping their first two road games.
The Marauders jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter and after leading 27-14 at the half, outscored the Vols 21-0 in the second half to cruise to the win.
Senior quarterback Antoine Zabala passed for 162 yards, going 10-16 with four touchdowns and earning a 135.9 quarterback rating.
Senior running back Alex Nelson returned to action after being suspended for the two point loss at Coconino to rush for 86 yards on 14 carries, a 6.1 average and two scores.
Five Marauders caught passes, led by five from senior and Homecoming king Chaz Taylor, who had 102 yard receiving, including a 39-yard reception and scored two touchdowns. Nelson and senior Kendrew Streck also had receiving touchdowns.
On defense Streck had two sacks. Nelson also had two interceptions.
Senior kicker Danny Rodriguez made six extra points on six tries.
Mingus Union football next travels to Mohave (2-3, 0-1) on Friday. The Thunderbirds opened region play with a 42-21 loss to Flagstaff at home.
The Marauders’ next home game is against first place Bradshaw Mountain (6-0, 2-0) on Oct. 12 in their final home game of the season. BM won the battle of unbeatens 28-14 over Coconino on the road on Friday.
Bradshaw Mountain is 6-0 for the first time since 1986.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.