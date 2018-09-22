NEWS BUSINESS: Ink Stain Tattoo

Fast Facts:

Name: Ink Stain Tattoo

Type of service: Custom quality tattoos and piercings

Owners: Cheyanne Crum and Joey Bovee.

Contact: 928-852-0719

Location: 516 E State Route 89A, Cottonwood AZ, 86326

Hours: Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Sunday by appointment only

Goals: “We don’t just tattoo you and get you out the door. The shop is a comfortable safe place. We want our clients to feel like it’s home. It’s not just another tattoo shop. We’re one big family.”