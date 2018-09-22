Obituary: Betty Jean Gray 1935-2018

Betty Jean Gray died peacefully in her Camp Verde, Arizona, home on Sept. 17, 2018, surrounded by her loving family.





Born in rural upstate New York on a dairy farm Sept. 10, 1935, she later attended Cazenovia College and studied medical technology.

After graduating, she worked many years in medical records.





At home, there was never a dull moment in the family household. The family owned the Adirondack Game Farm which featured over 100 animals, including a Bengal tiger, chimpanzee, monkeys, pumas, kangaroos and other exotic species. The adventure continued when Betty moved to Arizona with her family.





Time with family was especially important to Betty. She loved surrounding herself by her children and grandchildren. She will be dearly missed. Predeceased by her son, Kevin Gray; parents, Arthur and Helen Youker; and sister, Marion.





Betty is survived by her companion and soul mate of 27 years, Gene Shoemake; Kevin’s wife, Andi Gray of Cornville; daughter, Sherrie Taveira of Camp Verde; daughter, Cindy (Joel) Westervelt of Camp Verde; and son, Jeff (Brenda) Gray of Tucson. She has been blessed with nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.





The memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, at 4 p.m., at the Bueler Funeral Home in Camp Verde. In lieu of flowers, donations to Northern Arizona Hospice (928.639.6676) would be appreciated.



Special thanks for the kindness and exceptional care given to our mother in her final days.



