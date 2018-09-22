Sedona Red Rock football ends Camp Verde losing skid

Photo Gallery Camp Verde Football At Sedona Red Rock 092118 Sedona Red Rock football hosted Camp Verde on Sept. 21, winning 14-0. VVN/James Kelley

SEDONA — Sedona Red Rock spoiled Camp Verde High head coach Rick Walsworth return as the Scorpions beat the Cowboys for the first time since 2015.

On Friday night, Sedona Red Rock (2-3) beat Camp Verde (2-3) 14-0. After building up 14-0 lead in the first half.

“The kids played great, I did a terrible job of getting them ready to play because we didn’t come out and start playing in the first quarter, we didn’t play for the first quarter,” Walsworth said. “So that’s on me, that’s my fault, I failed them.”

In the first quarter Sedona Red Rock took a 7-0 lead after a 32-yard touchdown run and then in the second period scored on a 73-yard run.

“We played hard, we did our best we lost but this game will just teach us what to do better next week,” freshman quarterback Garrett Dulaney said.

The Cowboys had chances to score, they had two turnovers in the red zone and drives in the second half stalled.

Walsworth said close games and blowouts are all tough.

“I mean it’s always tough I feel like I let the kids down, so I got to do a better job coaching,” Walsworth said.

Last year Camp Verde’s first-year head coach was an assistant at Sedona Red Rock and was their head coach for four seasons.

“It was different, it was different to be on the other sideline,” Walsworth said.

After the game Sedona Red Rock players poured water from a Gatorade jug on head coach Tom Miller as the Scorpions snapped a two game losing streak to their rivals.

While Camp Verde relies heavily on freshmen and sophomores, Sedona Red Rock returned much of their team from last year.

Friday was Dulaney’s second game at quarter and he impressed Walsworth.

“He’s doing well, that’s why we left him there this week,” Walsworth said. “The guys fought and had a great effort. We played with a lot of class and that’s what we wanted to do.”

Senior Steven Petty, who was the Cowboys’ starting quarterback their first three games, had sensitivity in his hand when he was taking snaps and so played tight end the whole game. He missed last week’s win.

“I’ve never played quarterback before, so it’s a whole new experience for me,” Dulaney said. “It’s really nerve wracking but it’s fun, it’s interesting.”

Dulaney, who was a running back earlier in the season, is getting a feel for the new position.

“It’s tough but you have to learn to manage it and use it to motivate you,” Dulaney said. “It’s really hard when you got guys yelling at you, telling you you did something wrong but you got to just got back out there and do it.”

Camp Verde’s next game is Friday when they host Glendale Prep (1-5, 0-1 Verde). Although the Cowboys are 0-3 on the road, they are 2-0 and have outscored opponents 58-0 in the friendly confines of Sam Hammerstrom Field.

“It’s always nice to play at home, look forward to it,” Walsworth said.