Verde Valley Weavers & Spinners Guild plan 4th annual Fabulous Fiber Sale 2018

Here is your chance to purchase handwoven, handmade fiber art made by members of the Verde Valley Weavers & Spinners Guild who presenting their 4th annual “Fabulous Fiber Sale 2018” this October.

A wide variety of one-of-a-kind fiber art creations will be offered in the sale at the Sedona United Methodist Church located at 110 Indian Cliffs Road and Highway 179.

The “Fabulous Fiber Sale 2018” will be open October 4-5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Oct. 6, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Throughout the three days everyone will have a chance to meet the artists and learn more about their weaving and fiber art creations.

Choose from many handwoven garments, shawls, tapestries, woven baskets, jewelry, table runners and ornaments.

There will also be hand-knitted scarves, hats and shawls offered in a wide selection of styles and colors for that special gift for yourself or that special person.

Throughout the weekend, Guild members will also be giving demonstrations on weaving on a loom, spinning, basket weaving and jewelry making.

Credit cards will be accepted with a portion of the sales benefiting the Guild that will be used to continue educational programs to the community throughout the Verde Valley.

The Verde Valley Weavers and Spinners Guild is a 45-year-old nonprofit organization, founded by longtime members Betty Gaudy and Mary Pendleton, whose mission is to encourage interest and education in the art of handweaving, spinning and related crafts.

Meetings are open to those who are interested in weaving and related crafts with member education programs and community outreach such as volunteering at Rainbow Acres in their weaving department.

The Verde Valley Weavers Guild was instrumental in establishing the weaving department at Rainbow Acres. Additionally, each year the guild exhibits their work at the Sedona Public Library, Verde Valley Fair and Clarkdale Library.

The 50 member guild has monthly meetings that are held at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church at 100 Arroyo Pinon Rd in Sedona from September through June.

Additional information available at https://www.redrockbaskets.com/Events/ or contact Shirley Eichten Albrecht at 928-284-1375, their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/verdevalleyweaversguild/ or e-mail verdevalleyweaversguild@gmail.com.