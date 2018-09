Classic rock with 11th Hour Band at Cornville’s Old Corral

Cornville’s Old Corral Bar offers a great lineup of fun for almost any taste. From a casual afternoon chat with friends to a top-notch live music dance and show, the Old Corral delivers.

Known for its weekly Saturday night live music scene, the dance floor fills fast, beginning at 8 p.m. in what can be well described as the Cornville Community Dance.

But, there is a lot more to like during the week, starting with Monday at 5 p.m. That’s when the popular weekly poker tournament begins. Tuesday brings another tournament, this time in the realm of billiards, only they call it pool. Segue to Wednesday there’s more pool, this time with league competition.

Saturday night is reserved for live entertainment. Genres vary weekly, but one theme remains – great dance music.

In that light, imagine a music academic, a music technician, a Las Vegas entertainer, a singing drummer, and a fireman turned sound engineer walking into a bar. It’s not the lead up to a punch line. It is the makeup of the classic rock band known as The 11th Hour.

Creating anything in a classic tradition demands immersion in the classics. With over 150 years combined classic rock experience, The 11th Hour band has long since met that benchmark.



From honest covers to the sweet spot of danceability, these guys get it right. Steve Broe, Rick Sepela, Johnny B., Greg Lewis and Sal Bacerra bring the fundamentals of rock ‘n roll to the stage combining bass, lead, and rhythm guitars with vocals, all paced by percussion delivered with authority.

Whether dancing, listening or watching, from 8 p.m. to midnight, the 11th Hour is where it’s at.

The Old Corral is located at 11375 E Cornville Road in Cornville and is open from 9 a.m. daily.