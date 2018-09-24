The Sedona International Film Festival presents the Great Stage on Screen series from London’s most prestigious theater companies.

The series continues with “Elaine Stritch at Liberty” showing in Sedona on Sunday, Sept. 30, 1 p.m., on screen at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Great Stage on Screen is a compilation of past performances filmed on the stages of the National Theatre of London, the Royal Shakespeare Company, Broadway and London’s West End and features some of the world’s biggest stars.

Known for her whisky-laced voice and don’t-mess-with-me attitude, Elaine Stritch was one hilarious tough broad. In a Tony-winning hit show tailor-made for this Grande Dame of the Broadway stage, Stritch wraps the audience at London’s Old Vic Theatre around her little finger with stories and songs from a turbulent career of more than 50 years, ranging from Rodgers and Hart’s “Pal Joey” to Stephen Sondheim’s “Company” and “Follies.”

Uncompromising and ruthlessly honest, Stritch sharpens her razor wit on a treasure trove of showbiz anecdotes with stars such as Marlon Brando, Noel Coward, Rock Hudson and Ethel Merman and movingly shares both her professional and personal struggles.

Seamlessly woven into these vignettes are 19 show-stopping songs from Stritch’s Broadway career, including her famed world-weary rendition of Sondheim’s “The Ladies Who Lunch” and other unforgettable songs such as “But Not For Me”, “There’s No Business Like Show Business”, “Zip”, and “I’m Still Here!.”

This is one of the theatre’s most dynamic ladies in an incredible Grammy-nominated show that dazzled Broadway before winning two Emmys.

“Elaine Stritch at Liberty” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Sunday, Sept. 30 at 1 p.m.

Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.