Getting to know new Camp Verde Marshal Corey Rowley

CAMP VERDE – A week ago, Camp Verde Town Manager Russ Martin announced that he had chosen Yakutat, Alaska Police Chief Corey Rowley to become the Town’s next marshal.

Rowley, who began his law enforcement career in 2005 at the Syracuse, Utah Police Department, is expected to begin as Camp Verde Marshal on Oct. 15, Martin said.

“He’s got quite a move so his start in a month is needed,” Martin said.

Rowley and his wife Nicole have been married 28 years, with two children.

Their son Zachary, an instructor with the US Navy, is on active duty at a nuclear submarine school in South Carolina. Daughter Sage is a full time student at Utah State University with plans for graduate school “hopefully in Arizona,” Rowley said. “She is engaged and her fiancé is also in the medical field heading to grad school with her.

Nicole Rowley is working on her Master’s degree in Child and Family Psychology.

“We are very active in youth suicide prevention and youth activities,” Rowley said.

The following comes from a question-and-answer interview last week with Rowley, who was one of 15 applicants to become the Camp Verde Marshal.

Verde Valley Newspapers: Through the interview process, what did you learn about the Camp Verde Marshall’s Office that made the chief of police job most appealing for you?

Corey Rowley: “I found the interview process to be extremely informative and fair. The day before the interviews, I went out into the community and met with the Senior Center, the school administration, and a church that provides community outreach for single mothers. This experience really cemented for me that I was in the right place. The admiration they each had for the Marshal’s Office was refreshing.

“Even with the past circumstances the Marshal’s Office experienced, I found a community who respects the department and its employees.”

VVN: How do you see your transition with the Marshal’s Office, and how do you anticipate utilizing current CVMO staff to help you acclimate?

Rowley: “I had the opportunity to meet some of the staff. What I felt was a team and family spirit that was refreshing.

“I also saw employees who looked exhausted and need help finding solutions for more resources and the ability to recover from all the hard hours they put in.

“It’s my job to help find ways to continue the appreciation of the public, continue to provide services that meet the expectation of the department and community, ensure the staff has needed resources to perform their job at the highest level, identify liability issues, and provide a vision that continues the team effort.”

VVN: How would you describe your leadership style?

Rowley: “My style of leadership is democratic. I believe in input from all of those affected by decisions made. I believe in total transparency and an open door policy. I will always be a working chief. It’s important to the team effort to know that the person selected to lead them understands their job. I will be working in dispatch to understand their process, I will be riding along with the officers, I will work with investigations. I will always be involved in community outreach.”

VVN: When and how did you first see yourself as leadership material?

Rowley: “When I was a lead detective I found my leadership role. Dealing with large crime scenes and orchestrating efforts to ensure a good investigation was completed by maximizing your resources, this really set my feet in the direction of leadership.”

VVN: Who has been the most influential person in your career?

Rowley: “My uncle was a police officer in Southern Oregon. I remember sitting in his undercover car when he ran the narcotics division and hearing the radio traffic of operations going on.

“I remember the ride-alongs and the excitement of the job he did. When he became chief of police, I remember going into his office and talking to him about becoming an officer. He highly discouraged me, which is kind of funny because I just thought he had the coolest job ever.

“He talked about the long work hours and the time away from family. This did not sway me, I was fascinated with the job and knew it was where I was meant to be. We keep in touch and he is very supportive.”

VVN: When you were a child, what did you grow up wanting to become?

Rowley: “As a child I wanted to be an archeologist. I have always been fascinated with Native American culture. Having worked in tribal communities in Alaska, it allowed me to continue that passion by learning about the history of the communities I have lived in, yet still be a police officer.”