Nine more years for Seth Collins

CAMP VERDE – Seth Collins will spend close to nine more years in jail, Yavapai County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Paupore said Wednesday.

Collins, responsible for the Nov. 21, 2014, collision of his GMC pickup into a 2007 Chevrolet mini-van driven by Jeremy Hutchinson on State Route 260, was sentenced to 12.25 years for 23 charges stemming from the SR 260 accident that includes 12 counts of aggravated assault, two counts of endangerment, four counts of aggravated DUI, criminal damage, possession of methamphetamine, possession of diazepam, and two counts of paraphernalia.

The crash turned deadly on Jan. 17, 2015 when one of the victims in the collision, Sabrina Champ, had a miscarriage after the collision. Collins was not charged with the death of the unborn child.

Hutchinson had seven passengers in the vehicle, including Champ and her children.

Thought of ‘everything in that moment’

Both sides of the courtroom’s seating area were filled Wednesday, with Collins’ family on the left and the Hutchinson and Champ families on the right.

Reading from a three-page typed statement, Sabrina Champ told Paupore the events that led up the accident.

Sharing emotions that ranged from the joy of pregnancy to the belief that she was going to die from the accident, Champ told Paupore following the accident, she “thought of everything in that moment.”

“Not really everything I’d done,” Champ said. “But everything I hadn’t.”

Collins told Paupore that there had “never been an opportunity to give a verbal apology” for the collision.

“There’s nothing I can do to take it back,” Collins said. “It was a horrible accident. I am ashamed of that day.”

‘A tragedy happened’

As he gave Collins his sentencing, Paupore said that as he “tried to put my mind’s eye to the Highway 260 accident, I couldn’t do it.”

“It doesn’t matter what you call it,” Paupore said. “A tragedy happened. You can’t heal the broken.”

Paupore summarized Collins as “by all accounts, the ideal citizen, father, businessman who was taken down by drugs.”

Several of Collins’ family members spoke on behalf of Collins.

One son called Collins the “glue to our family.”

“Dad is my best friend,” he said. “He’s not a bad person. He got involved with the wrong people.”

Paupore said that for “those who say that drugs are a victimless crime should follow in my footsteps for a week.”

“With drugs, there is no victimless crime,” he said.

Taking into account time already served – 1,266 days as of Sept. 26 – Collins will serve another 8.75 years in jail and pay $116,397.90 in restitution to the families injured in the accident, Paupore said.

