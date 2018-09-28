Everyone is everywhere: New Mingus Union High School play has 14 students, 58 charaters and 18 stories

COTTONWOOD -- Mingus Union High School actors Joanna Westling and Preston Chalmers are playing so many parts in the new fast-action Mingus play – I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change – they both had trouble remembering exactly how many parts they were playing.

Fourteen students are playing 58 different characters in 18 vignette or stories in the play opening this Saturday, according to the Mingus Theater and Music teacher James Ball.

There will be about 20 songs in the play that symbolizes relationships beginning from Adam and Eve to modern dating, said Ball, whose Pied Piper style of teaching has brought great success to the Mingus theater program. Just last May, Members of Mingus Union High School’s theater troupe - ‘A Troupe Of Ridiculous Thespians’ won 11 awards at the May 26 Arizona High School Music Theatre awards ceremony.

“That’s the fun,” explains theater teacher Ball.

“It’s supposed to symbolize relationships in every aspect of the show.”

Senior Joanna Westling said she’s played two parts in one play before, but never four or five.

“One character is on one end of the spectrum and one is on the other end,” she continued. “I want to see how wild I can get with them.”

Westling said she has a scene between all her scenes so she can gather herself when changing characters.

There are no stars in this play, she said. “Everyone is everywhere.”

Senior Preston Chalmers said the play has no linear story other than it’s about relationships. “It’s a bunch of different scenes showing romance.”

Chalmers said he had to audition for the play. The senior said he thought he was playing about six parts, and some minor ones too.

“It’s a big mess of characters but when you watch it, it’s really fun to see them all, see different people in different situations because throughout life everybody has different relationships and different points in their lives that kind of mimic from that awkward first teenage date all the way to dating when you are 70 or 80 years old;” Ball said

It’s great exercise for the students to be playing so many different roles in one play. You see them at different points of their lives and different characters on the same night.

The play runs Sat. Sept. 29 at 7 p.m., Sun. Sept 30 at 3 pm, Fri. Oct 5 at 7 pm, Sat. Oct. 6 at 7 pm and Sun, Oct. 7 at 3 pm. Tickets can be ordered at www.showtix4u.com or by calling 928-649-4466.