More to do, more to see at Beaver Creek Adult Center

RIMROCK – There’s lots going on at the Beaver Creek Adult Center, says Diane Daniel, one of the program’s seven board members.

In 2015, Daniel was coordinator of the center’s Arts & Craft Fall Festival, and in 2016, she coordinated the center’s Spring Festival.

After some time away, Daniel is back. But make no bones about it, Daniel says she’s but one of many “who contribute” to the Beaver Creek Adult Center.

“We’re a team here,” Daniel says. “The team has done so much, working really hard, everybody’s pitched in.”

Folks are noticing the center’s changes, such as more new furniture, a big-screen television, remodeled kitchen and a new paint job. What the center also wants folks to notice, Daniel says, is that there’s more to do.

“Part of the problem before was the lack of activities,” Daniel says.” People want things to participate in.”

Such as a monthly pancake breakfast, for the past four months on the morning of the second Saturday of the month. Other weekly activities include yoga and pinochle on Tuesdays, bridge on Wednesdays, cribbage on Thursdays and art class on Fridays.

And the center has several new activities in the works, such as bus trips, monthly speakers and demonstrations, shuffleboard, electronic darts, Wii bowling, Bingo, and seasonal activities such as a Veterans Day celebration, World Series party, Christmas potluck, New Year’s Eve party, and a 25th Anniversary Party from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. Oct. 7.

Of course there’s also the tried-and-true activities, such as the annual Arts and Crafts Fair, going on its 20th year. The Arts and Crafts Fair is Nov. 2-3, and applications for vendors are already available at the center.

For more information about the Beaver Creek Adult Center, call 928-567-4556.

The Beaver Creek Adult Center is located at 4250 Zuni Way in Lake Montezuma. Hours are Monday and Friday from 9 a.m. until noon, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Anyone 18 or older can join.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42