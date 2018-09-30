Consolidation, new school name on Cottonwood-Oak Creek agenda

COTTONWOOD – Earlier this month, Mingus Union High School District’s governing board agreed to ask Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District’s governing board in a letter to reconsider its December 2017 vote to support a public vote on the consolidation of the two districts.

Tuesday, the Cottonwood-oak Creek School Board will discuss that letter.

That discussion is scheduled to follow C-OC Board President JoAnne Cook’s consolidation update.

Also Tuesday, Cottonwood-Oak Creek’s school board could approve the name change and logo of the school formerly known as Cottonwood Elementary School. In this action consent agenda item, the campus will be renamed Cottonwood Education Services.

The Governing Board will discuss and could approve District Superintendent Steve King’s Goals for the 2018-19 school year.

The Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. for information and discussion on Professional Learning Communities and a Professional Development Plan by District Superintendent Steve King.

After the study session, the board will hold its regular monthly meeting, at 6 p.m. Both meetings will be held at the District Office, located at 1 N. Willard St. in Cottonwood.

Within 24 hours of the meeting, a copy of the agendas can be found at https://www.boarddocs.com/az/cocsd/Board.